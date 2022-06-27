SpeedwayPix.com Business Expansion Begins

Amanda DeVaughn and Brandon Zumbach pose for SpeedwayPix Announcement at Dominion Raceway SpeedwayPix.com Logo

Speedway Pix adds powerhouse short track photographer, Brandon Zumbach to its lineup

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpeedwayPix.com, a Southeastern US based sports photography agency, announced today that they were hiring, up and coming sports photography star, Brandon Zumbach. Brandon has been making waves in the Carolina race photography world for the better part of 5 years but had a breakthrough season in 2021, when he entered the NASCAR scene for the first time at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join the Speedway Pix family and continue to chase my passion. It was a no-brainer for me when I found out that, not only can I continue to evolve my talent behind the camera with photography, but I am now able to lead the expansion of video work for Speedway Pix. Since the day that Jack Kessler introduced Amanda and I, there has been a strong business connection between the two of us. It all started at the Snowball Derby last year as we partnered together for Race22.com, and Doc Love, to handle the photo coverage for Snowball race week and look where we are now. It dang sure didn’t take much thought from me to combine our talents and focus our energy on helping give our current and future clients the best service possible for their photo, video, and print needs.”, Zumbach told us this morning when he broke the news.

Doc Love, with Race22.com, weighed in on the announcement earlier today when he got wind of the news early. “Amanda's work speaks for itself. It was an honor to have her work at 5 Flags during the Derby last year. Her work ethic is second to none and her passion for photography work is what drives her to produce such fantastic works. As for Brandon, words simply cannot describe how good Brandon’s work is. Brandon’s eye for motorsports photography is an art. He has come such a long way in a short period of time and his work has helped race22.com exponentially. I am excited about what this partnership is going to do for the industry and just so thrilled that these two have come together because their clients are going to get major benefits with their magic coming together.”

Not only does Brandon dominate the short track photography scene, being seen at asphalt and dirt tracks around the Carolinas, but has recently made his NHRA debut in Thunder Valley, in Bristol, Tennessee. Brandon spoke to us about his NHRA event this morning during our interview and said, “It was really cool to see the likes of Brittany Force, liking my photos, and getting a Twitter shoutout from legendary funny car driver and 2 time Funny Car Champion, Cruz Pedregon. Now, he is using that photo as his Twitter profile pic. That really makes me see that my hard work is paying off.”

Speedway Pix founder, Amanda DeVaughn stated, “Since the day that I met Brandon, I have admired his professionalism and talent behind the lens. We have worked beside each other at short tracks around the Southeast and have contemplated working together for quite some time. Brandon and I share the same passion for our photo and video work and have the same goal of giving our clients A+ service and value while keeping professionalism within the short track industry. With our expansion in personnel, we are also expanding with an all-new print side of the Speedway Pix business that will allow our clients to display their memories, that we capture, in many new and innovative ways. Us coming together is only the beginning of what Speedway Pix is going to do to disrupt the short track photo, video, and print industry and I am very excited to see where we go from here with Brandon helping lead the way within our company.”

