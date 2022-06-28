Cryptostone Announces CPS Token Will be Listed on June 30
Initial coin offering raised over $2 million last yearLONDON, ENGLAND, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptostone, which had a very successful ICO last year with over $2 million in fundraising, is pleased to announce its CPS token will be listed on the major exchanges on June 30, 2022. With a community of over 30,000 people, Cryptostone is quickly becoming a blockchain unicorn.
The Cryptostone ecosystem provides an innovative solution to the problem of KYC compliance by offering a completely anonymous and No KYC financial ecosystem that still allows for traditional financial services. This will provide users with more privacy and security while allowing them to access the needed features. Cryptostone is changing the game by providing a one-stop-shop solution for a person’s financial needs without sacrificing privacy or security.
"The world of central decision-makers is coming to an end, and decisions must be made by consensus and freely. We are against governments, banks and stock exchanges," the company states in its whitepaper. "We strongly believe in crypto-anarchism, in which cryptographically protected anonymization technologies, digital pseudonyms and digital money are employed to circumvent state control – surveillance, censorship and taxation. Thus, we are crypto‐anarchists aiming at providing conditions for getting rid of state interference."
When it comes to the distribution of income and opportunity, equity is key. In an equitable market, everyone has an equal chance to succeed. This is in contrast to a monopoly, where a single buyer controls the market and can dictate terms. In a monopolistic market, inequality thrives, as those with less power are forced to sell their labor at a cheaper rate. This creates a clear divide between the haves and have-nots.
Income inequality is one of the most pressing issues that an economy can face, and it can only be addressed through true decentralization – something that Cryptostone is committed to achieving.
The Cryptostone ecosystem includes:
• Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway (CPG)
• Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CX)
• ICO Launchpad
• Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX)
• Decentralized Worldwide Stock Market (DWSM)
• Public Blockchain Network (Main Net)
• Native tokens/coins
• Wallet (Crypto Wallet)
Other utilities provided by Crypto Forex Services include DeFi Lending, Tokenizing assets, NFTs and Escrow services for P2P trades and Smart Contracts. DeFi Lending allows users to lend and borrow without needing any KYC, making it a convenient service for many.
For more information, visit crypto-stone.io.
