New interchanges to improve local, commercial travel in Delta

CANADA, June 27 - The Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project is nearing a milestone with two new interchanges opening this summer.

These interchanges will provide time savings and better safety for local and commercial vehicle traffic south of the Fraser River.

The first to open will be the interchange at Highway 91C and Nordel Way in early July. In addition to improving the movement of goods through the province, local benefits of this interchange include:

better connectivity through Delta with a combination of new direct-access roads and additional turning lanes;

free-flow traffic in both directions along Highway 91C and the connection to Nordel Way with the removal of one traffic signal; and

improved access to and from the Nordel Weigh Scale/commercial vehicle inspection station and truck-parking area.

The interchange at Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector (Sunbury) is expected to open this summer. Key benefits of this interchange include:

better connections between the Highway 91 Connector and Highway 17, eliminating the need for an at-grade rail crossing to access the highway; and

improved safety and travel-time reliability with the removal of the existing intersection with a traffic signal.

Various lane closures will be in effect while crews work to complete the two intersections. Traffic delays are expected, and travellers are asked to follow signs and obey posted speed limits. Updates will be available online at DriveBC.ca and on Twitter at @DriveBC.

The $260-million Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project was designed to improve road safety and support growing economic and trade development.

Funding partners include the Government of Canada, through the National Infrastructure component of the New Building Canada Fund, the Province of British Columbia and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The $5.2-million 27B Avenue upgrades component of this project is complete. It was funded by the Tsawwassen First Nation.

The Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project is being managed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and is on track for substantial completion in fall 2022.

Learn More:

Highway 91/17 Deltaport Way Project: http://www.gov.bc.ca/highway91-17-deltaport

For more information about federal infrastructure funding, visit: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

Or @DriveBC on Twitter.