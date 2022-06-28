Green Revolution Premieres the Future of CBD

Green Revolution CBD Peach Gummies Green Revolution CBD Nighttime Drink Mixer Green Revolution CBD Topical Cream

Green Revolution launches a game-changing CBD line.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Green Revolution, an award-winning Washington and California manufacturer of innovative cannabis-derived wellness products, has announced the launch of a ground-breaking pure CBD line, Green Revolution CBD.

Green Revolution CBD products are formulated to deliver benefits across 6 distinct categories of experience: Active, Focus, Happy, Recovery, Relax, and Dream. By leveraging precisely calibrated cannabinoid ratios and enhancing each formulation with rare botanicals, Green Revolution CBD finetunes each product, so it can effectively deliver its designated experience. Whether a user needs to support an active lifestyle, relax during the day, or get a good night’s sleep, there is a specific experience from Green Revolution CBD that perfectly suits their needs.

Green Revolution CBD’s innovative products are manufactured using a proprietary, innovative nano-emulsification technology – UNET – for fast-acting effects and maximum bioavailability. Through UNET, the brand transforms CBD oil into miniature, water-soluble molecules. These water-soluble molecules shift CBD absorption into high gear, creating consistently quick and controllable effects. Only natural, vegan ingredients are used throughout the UNET production process. This ensures people can be confident the Green Revolution CBD products they use are not only good for themselves but the environment as well.

Said Green Revolution CEO and founder, Leo Shlovsky, “With the growing popularity of CBD products in the market, we wanted to leverage our deep expertise in formulation to create a line of next-generation CBD products that are custom-tailored to the unique wellness and lifestyle needs of our customers. CBD is not a one size fits all product. Through unique cannabinoid ratios and enhanced with rare botanicals, we are bringing to market a line of experience-driven CBD products that will make a positive impact on our end users’ lives.”

In addition to providing fast-acting, tailored CBD experiences, Green Revolution provides transparency to the public in the sourcing and manufacture of its products. Each of Green Revolution CBD’s products includes a QR code that gives you access to paperless COA’s available for customers to see complete product reports by unique batch ID.

In tandem with an ethos of transparency, Green Revolution partners with trusted farms who use ethical and eco-friendly cultivation techniques. The brand’s manufacturing processes are focused on reducing waste and increasing efficiency. Every product is packaged in eco-friendly, recyclable packaging.

Green Revolution CBD’s products at every level are produced using natural ingredients, from naturally grown, pesticide-free hemp material to real fruit purees in the CBD gummy products. While the hemp industry is not yet able to be recognized as organic, Green Revolution believes its products and practices would meet and exceed the standards of traditional organic producers.

By crafting precisely calibrated CBD Experiences through transparent and eco-friendly products, Green Revolution CBD is leading innovation and sustainability in the CBD industry. Through the launch of its new CBD product lines on its CBD website, Green Revolution hopes to bring the life-changing effects of the hemp plant to people everywhere.

To experience Green Revolution’s products for yourself, visit Green Revolution CBD’s website: https://greenrevolutioncbd.com

To follow new developments on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/greenrevolution_cbd

For questions, please contact us at CBDExperts@greenrevolutioncbd.com.



About Green Revolution:

“Our mission is to provide people from all walks of life with the highest quality, innovative products and solutions to power their quest to live better, healthier, and more positive lives.”