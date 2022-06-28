Nashville Healthcare Tech Companies Play Ping Pong for Charity
EvidenceCare hosted a Nashville Healthcare Tech Ping Pong Tournament to benefit one of its non-profit partners, Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.
The healthcare tech community in Nashville is incredibly fun and innovative.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many tech companies, EvidenceCare employees enjoy taking a break from work and meetings by playing ping pong while in the office. But CFO, Britt Groomes, had an idea to take it beyond employees of EvidenceCare.
— Britt Groomes, EvidenceCare CFO
“The healthcare tech community in Nashville is incredibly fun and innovative,” said Groomes. “We thought playing ping pong could be another fun way to make that community even stronger.”
So that’s what EvidenceCare set out to do in creating the first Nashville Healthcare Tech Ping Pong Tournament.
“Shortly after I joined EvidenceCare, Britt shared the idea for the event, and I knew we had to make it happen,” said VP of Marketing, Spencer Holleman. “One of our company goals is to be a pillar in the Nashville healthcare tech community, and this felt like a unique way to support that goal.”
The event was attended by teams from Concert Genetics, ProviderTrust, Trilliant Health, and XSOLIS, who played in a single elimination tournament. After hours of matches, Joel Kaser from ProviderTrust took home the trophy.
Each company donated $500 to participate in the event which went directly to the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation – one of EvidenceCare’s non-profit partners.
“We have a lot of great ideas for how to grow this event in the future,” said Holleman. “And I’m so appreciative of the companies who took a chance on joining the inaugural event and donating to a great organization.”
---
About EvidenceCare
EvidenceCare is a unique clinical decision support system (CDSS) because of its EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care
Spencer Holleman
EvidenceCare
marketing@evidence.care
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other