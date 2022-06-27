Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Delaware’s Coastal Defenses

Delaware’s Coastal Defenses, tells the stories of two of Delaware’s longest-standing coastal forts: Fort Saulsbury, built during the Second World War and used as a prisoner-of-war camp, and Fort Miles, a location that has played a role in our state’s defense since the Revolutionary War, and the men who served and defended our shores.

– by C. W. Warrington

