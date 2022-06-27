ACNM Condemns SCOTUS Decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

American College of Nurse-Midwives

ACNM affirms that abortion care is healthcare and everyone has the right to decide what is best for their health, bodies, lives, and families.

The [decision] to reverse Roe v. Wade seeks to denigrate the right for people to make reproductive health choices that meet their needs and the subsequent care that midwives provide for them everyday.” — ACNM President, Heather Clarke, DNP, LM, CNM, APRN, FACNM