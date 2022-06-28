Refersion Launches Affiliate Recruiting Solutions for Ecommerce Brands
Refersion’s Affiliate Discovery and Premium Affiliate Recruiting creates a new revenue opportunity for ecommerce brands to reach and convert new audiences.
The integration with Refersion has streamlined our targeted outreach process. It has also made it easier for us to discover new affiliates we otherwise wouldn't have found.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refersion, a leading performance marketing platform, announced the launch of Affiliate Recruiting Solutions for ecommerce brands, a new source of ecommerce revenue growth for influencer and affiliate marketing programs. With U.S. affiliate marketing spend expected to top $8 billion in 2022 and paid advertising losing the attention of ad-fatigued consumers, affiliate marketing has established its role as an alternative, 5x ROI-friendly advertising method.
Brands that want to scale their ecommerce sales through affiliate marketing can rely on Refersion’s Affiliate Recruiting Solutions to connect them with the most compatible and profitable affiliate partners. From researching and discovering new affiliates to recruiting premium content publishers, brands will be able to build powerful affiliate relationships that drive new revenue to grow their ecommerce businesses. “Our goal with Refersion’s Affiliate Recruiting Solutions was to create the most complete affiliate marketing platform for ecommerce brands,” said Brandon Richey, Chief Technology Officer at Refersion. “With this launch, our technology consolidates powerful affiliate marketing features from recruiting to payments into a single platform, saving ecommerce brands time and enabling sales growth.”
Refersion’s new Affiliate Discovery enables ecommerce brands to research over 3.6 million relevant affiliates to add to their affiliate network. Refersion’s Affiliate Discovery saves time with a streamlined workflow for affiliate research, discovery, and recruiting, with the ability to identify and recruit competitors’ affiliates. “Refersion’s affiliate discovery solution has been a game-changer in our affiliate recruitment efforts. The integration with Refersion has streamlined our targeted outreach process. It has also made it easier for us to discover new affiliates we otherwise wouldn't have found,” said Alyssa Wee, Head of Partnerships, at Pique Tea.
For ecommerce brands looking to unlock serious scale in their performance marketing journey, Refersion’s Premium Affiliate Recruiting fast-tracks growth through top performing affiliates and publishers that reach higher-converting audiences and deliver high-volume conversions. The Premium Affiliate Recruiting connects brands with affiliates that are not only high-reach, but also generate higher ROI sales conversions and reduced CPA.
The strategic partnerships forged through Refersion’s affiliate marketing platform help online businesses quickly establish brand awareness and enjoy predictable projections for affiliate-generated revenue. In addition, these affiliate partnerships help brands promote products to relevant audiences that are more likely to convert. With paid media acquisition facing headwinds and lack of targeting due to privacy issues, Refersion’s Affiliate Recruiting Solutions help brands scale a 5x ROI sales channel with top performing affiliate programs.
Ecommerce brands looking to accelerate their affiliate marketing programs with affiliate recruiting can learn more here.
About Refersion
Refersion, the leading performance marketing platform, accelerates influencer and affiliate marketing program success for thousands of ecommerce brands like Princess Polly, Magic Spoon, Goorin Brothers, Barstool Sports, Bosch and Blenders Eyewear to reach new audiences, drive conversions, and increase revenue. Refersion enables ecommerce brands to improve affiliate recruiting and retention with direct connections & relationships, unlimited onboarding of affiliates & offers, custom commissions and rewards, first party tracking, direct affiliate payments and integrated tax management.
Refersion drives ecommerce growth for performance marketers with industry-leading data attribution and affiliate performance insights. We integrate with all major commerce platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Stripe and ecommerce marketing technology like Klaviyo, Attentive, Yotpo & more. Refersion, an Assembly company, is headquartered in New York City.
