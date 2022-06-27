Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,104 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 27

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Kennedy v. Bremerton School Dist. the court held that the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment protect an individual engaging in a personal religious observance from government reprisal; the Constitution neither mandates nor permits the government to suppress such religious expression.

Read the court's opinion at https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-418_i425.pdf

In Concepcion v. United States the court held that Section 404(b) of the First Step Act of 2018, 132 Stat. 5222, allows district courts to consider intervening changes of law or fact in exercising their discretion to reduce a sentence.

Read the court's opinion at https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1650_3dq3.pdf

In Xiulu Ruan v. United States the court held that for the crime of prescribing controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice in violation of 21 U. S. C. §841, the mens rea “knowingly or intentionally” applies to the statute’s “except as authorized” clause.

Read the court's opinion at https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1410_1an2.pdf

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.