THE GREENVILLE WOODWORKERS GUILD BUILDS & DONATES (15) BUNKBEDS FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEE FAMILIES
Greenville Woodworkers Guild (SC) the largest nonprofit woodworking org in N. America has built & donated (15) Red Oak bunk beds for Ukrainian refugee families.
This project goes to the heart of why our Guild exists. We not only teach woodworking but use our collective skills to help other organizations in our area at a time when they need it the most.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenville Woodworkers Guild, a local 501c3 not-for-profit woodworking education organization, has partnered with Mary & Martha Services of Spartanburg County, SC, to design, build and donate (15) custom Red Oak bunk beds for recently resettled Ukrainian refugee families who are now living in the Spartanburg community.
— Joe Boyd, President
Greenville Woodworkers Guild President Joe Boyd says “this project goes to the heart of why the Guild exists. We not only teach woodworking but use our collective skills to help other organizations in our area at a time when they need it the most. Each of the dozen members who volunteered to build the beds know they will be well used and help each family establish a home for themselves here in the Upstate.”
Engineered Sleep, a manufacturer of premium mattresses collaborated and donated (30) mattresses for the project. Based in Greenville on Congaree Road, Engineered Sleep is known for being a direct-to-consumer business with products Made in the USA. Their products are consciously crafted due to the use of sensible materials such as organic cotton fabric and naturally derived latex foam.
“Engineered Sleep is excited to be able to help the victims of the war in Ukraine as they build a new life for themselves here in the Upstate”, said Engineered Sleep co-founder and partner Jay Orders.
About the Greenville Woodworkers Guild: The Greenville Woodworkers Guild is a 501(c)(3) non-profit service organization founded in 1981. Our membership is made up of primarily non-professional hobbyists who build wood products ranging from simple toys to furniture to items that are best displayed in a museum. Our Mission is to help our members become better woodworkers; to elevate public knowledge of woodworking as an art; and to help charitable causes through our woodworking skills. We are located at 209 Hollyridge Ct in Greenville SC.
Photos & PDF Image Attached via Public File Sharing Link: https://bit.ly/3OnRp7d
