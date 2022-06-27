Pacific Service Credit Union’s Corporate Office and Concord Branch Moving to New Location in Concord, California
Pacific Service Credit Union’s Corporate Office and Concord Branch Moving to New Location in Concord, CaliforniaCONCORD, CA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Service Credit Union announced today that it has officially moved its corporate office and Concord branch location from 3000 Clayton Road to 1355 Willow Way in Concord, California. Purchased in December 2019, with an eye towards company growth and investing in the Concord community, the credit union acquired the Willows Office Park, a two-story office building located across from two of the city’s major shopping plazas, The Veranda and the Willows Shopping Center.
The credit union purchased the Willows Office Park to accommodate its expanding workforce and to continue to commit to its mission of providing superior products and exceptional service to its members while deepening its roots in Concord.
“The purchase and subsequent improvement of the building is the largest capital investment in our history,” stated Jenna Lampson, President and CEO. “It allows us to serve our existing members, position ourselves for growth and provide our employees with a best-in-class work experience,” said Lampson.
Teaming up with NewGround, a St. Louis-based design-build firm, the credit union went through an extensive remodel of the office building to provide its employees a larger space with efficient work stations and functional, innovative collaboration areas. The building will also provide employees with convenient access to restaurants, shops, freeway, and ample outdoor seating areas and walkways.
The new Concord branch, located on the first level, is now operating its normal business hours for members to walk-in and attend to their financial needs. Private meeting areas are also available within the branch to discuss confidential transactions and close loans. ATM access and CoinStar services are also available.
About Pacific Service Credit Union
Founded in 1936 by Pacific Gas & Electric Company employees, Pacific Service CU is dedicated to providing trustworthy products and services to its more than 77,000 members to help them achieve their financial goals and strengthen their financial lives. Today, 86 years later, the not-for-profit credit union has over $1.4 billion in assets. Pacific Service CU serves anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Marin, Napa, Placer, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties. The credit union boasts a talented, cohesive leadership team with an average of more than 11-years of service; and was named a Top Workplace in the Bay Area in every year from 2019-2021. Over the years, the credit union has ranked for corporate philanthropy by the San Francisco Business Times, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 1% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org.
Kristin Dove, CMO
Pacific Service Credit Union
+1 925.609.5203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other