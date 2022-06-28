Axiomatics and HANDD Business Solutions Partner to Deliver Dynamic Authorization
Partnership extends Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to HANDD’s large, global customer baseCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED SATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in delivering award-winning, next-generation authorization, today announced a reseller partnership with HANDD Business Solutions (HANDD), a UK-based independent specialist in global security. The partnership extends Axiomatics’ Orchestrated Authorization strategy to reach HANDD’s customer base across 27 countries worldwide.
Axiomatics’ award-winning attribute-based access control (ABAC) enables organizations to ensure access decisions are made in real-time. Leveraging this platform, organizations ensure critical corporate applications, data and processes are only accessed in adherence to corporate policies that specify what a user has access to, how much access they have, when they get access and under what conditions.
“With enterprises facing more risk than ever before, we find customers looking for the best way to strengthen their access management strategy, often as part of a broader initiative, such as a Zero Trust implementation,” said Noemi Lamanna, sales director at HANDD Business Solutions. “We are pleased to be able to draw on Axiomatics’ long history of leadership in the authorization market as we offer a full complement of access management solutions to our customers around the world.”
HANDD Business Solutions is comprised of data protection software specialists that independently supply data protection solutions to customers from several provider around the world. HANDD specialists advise, install, and maintain software and systems that protect the data throughout its life, wherever it travels. Customers seek their services for tasks such as reviewing and shortlisting solutions, implementing new software, and advising on adding more protection for their data. The company serves eight of the ten largest banks in the world, two of the world’s top five investment organizations, and 45 percent of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100.
“Enterprises depend on HANDD to help them modernize their approach to cybersecurity, through approaches including Zero Trust,” said Babak Sadighi, co-founder and head of strategy for Axiomatics. “We are pleased to partner with HANDD and extend our reach across Europe and Asia, offering some of the world’s most notable organizations with our enterprise proven, flexible and open authorization solution.”
About Axiomatics
Axiomatics is the originator and leading provider of runtime, fine-grained authorization delivered with attribute-based access control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs and microservices. The company’s Orchestrated Authorization strategy enables enterprises to effectively and efficiently connect Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to critical security implementations, such as Zero Trust or identity-first security. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies continually depend on Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to share sensitive, valuable and regulated digital assets – but only to authorized users and in the right context. To learn more, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter, and YouTube.
