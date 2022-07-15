Artown 2022 with Dee Dee Bridgewater and Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Duo

Artown 2022 poster Design by Edwin Martinez-Escobar Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Duo July 28 at Bartley Ranch, Reno Triple Grammy-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater July 21 at Bartley Ranch, Reno

Artown 2022 Celebrates its 27th Festival Season July 31 with 600 Multidisciplinary Events in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, North Lake Tahoe and Beyond

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artown, the non-profit arts organization and festival, now in its 27th year, returns to outdoor venues in July of 2022 including: the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, Wingfield Park Amphitheater, the Brasserie Saint James stage on Center Street in Midtown, and the McKinley Arts and Culture Center—which will host 22 days of children’s arts educational programs for Artown’s Discover the Arts series.

All month long you’ll find new sights and sounds wherever you look, as Artown is your artistic tour guide leading you to discover the cultural wonders of its festival programming. “Artown 2022 will be a cross-section of the whole world, with artists from Israel, Australia, Hawaii, Mexico, Japan, Columbia, and Canada." says Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan. “The public is invited on this global voyage to savor cultures from around the world and celebrate the rich cultural artistry that prospers in northern Nevada,” notes Macmillan.

Over the past 27 years, Artown has introduced northern Nevada community to some of the most memorable artistic spectacles imaginable. Artown welcomes back Dragon Lights, attracting 60,000 visitors to witness their illuminated lanterns in Rancho San Rafael Regional Park’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens through August 12.

Artown's Midtown Concert Series features contemporary Jazz master Brian Landrus performing July 17, and Roots/Americana favorites Rising Appalachia performs July 24.

Appearing live at Artown’s Monday Night Music Series Grammy®-winning Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné on July 18. Closing out the series on July 25, Artown welcomes the star of the Academy award-winning documentary film “20 Feet from Stardom” singer/multi-instrumentalist Judith Hill.

Artown’s Tuesday Night Series (6PM-7:30PM), Artown on the Quad, features the University of Nevada, Reno alums in all artistic disciplines. Brian Landrus makes his second Artown appearance of the season, this time under the moniker of the UNR Alumni Jazz Project, on July 19. Ska bandleader Jammal Tarkington and his group Keyser Soze are joined by Blake Colie of The Lions and Chris Dowd of Fishbone on July 26.

Wednesday Night it’s Cultural Connections (7:30PM-9PM) at Wingfield Park featuring Hip-Hop-dancehall sound of Cuban singer, flautist, and percussionist La Dame Blanche, July 20, and Zydeco legend C.J. Chenier and the Red-Hot Louisiana Band July 27.

Thursday Night, July 21 at Bartley Ranch (7:30PM-9PM) Artown Presents Triple Grammy® Winner. TONY® Winner. UN Goodwill Ambassador Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Memphis Soulphony Present Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready. July 28 Artown Presents: Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist Elvin Bishop and Grammy®-winning harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite performing as Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite Duo.

On Fridays Nights at 5:30PM, Artown is back at Wingfield Park for Fridays on the Truckee, featuring Eric Henry Andersen with openers the Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus perform July 22; and Haley and The Comet perform with openers Blue Envy to close the series on July 29.

Artown Presents the annual Donor Appreciation performance (which is also open to the ticket-buying public) featuring Israel’s world-renowned Vertigo Dance Company July 23, 7:30PM at Bartley Ranch.

Closing Night July 31 features Reggae rebel Mike Love and Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber at Wingfield Park. 7:30PM showtime.

Artown is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit agency registered in the State of Nevada (EIN 88-0412311). Contributions may be tax deductible pursuant to the provisions of section 170 of the Internal Revenue Code. Artown has been inspiring community through the arts since 1996. . Artown’s mission is to strengthen Reno’s arts industry, enhance our civic identity and national image, thereby creating a climate for the cultural and economic rebirth of our region.

For press interviews and inquiries contact Oliver X Artown Marketing Director.

(o) 775.322.1538, (m) 775.899.8200, email: oliver@artown.org

