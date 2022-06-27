Submit Release
SoFresh Signs 25th Unit

Emerging Fresh, Casual Concept Continues Rapid Expansion

TAMPA, FLORIDA , USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa-based SoFresh, an emerging fresh, casual concept that serves nutritious, made-to order meals that are quick and healthy announced the signing of the brand’s 25th unit. The honor of the brand’s 25th location was awarded to Rick Benson who will open in Riverview, Florida in 2023.

“I am very excited to bring SoFresh to Riverview and be able to serve the community I live in our flavorful and nutritious meals,” says Benson. “The community are health minded people and looking for ways to actively engage in clean eating habits.”

The rising star of healthy fast-casual brands achieves this milestone after a dynamic first quarter where the brand signed 7 new locations. The popular franchise credits its growth by focusing on a tech forward guest experience and offering a product lineup of nutritious, made-to-order bowls, wraps, salads, smoothies, and more along with developing limited time offer and product innovations.

“SoFresh is focused on providing great quality food and beverages as we continue to grow and strengthen our brand and progress toward our 100th location,” says John Williams, Founder, VP Operations.

About SoFresh

SoFresh currently has 25 locations open or committed to open in Florida and Pennsylvania with several others in development. SoFresh is a lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef-crafted meals served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find SoFresh on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or go to lovesofresh.com.

