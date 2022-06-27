PHILIPPINES, June 27 - Press Release

June 27, 2022 OATH-TAKING MESSAGE OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

June 27, 2022

Office of Vice President Leni Robredo Una sa lahat, maraming, maraming salamat sa inyo. It is with great privilege and deepest gratitude that I pledge, once more, to serve the interests and welfare of the Filipino people. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng hindi naubusan ng tiwala at pag-asa sa kabila ng lahat. First, as part of the Senate, we will continue to be on the frontlines of the country's post-pandemic response. COVID-19 may still loom large, but we will emerge stronger. We will help spur economic growth and restore healthcare services disrupted by the pandemic. As promised, we will facilitate the increase of budgets for agencies integral to our recovery initiatives. Tuloy pa rin ang ating adbokasiya para sa Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay. Ipaglalaban natin na itaas ang budget para sa agrikultura, kasama ang ating mga stakeholders. Handa rin ang aking opisina para sa mga diskusyon ukol sa krisis sa pagkain. Ayon mismo sa Department of Agriculture, this year, inaasahan ang kakulangan o shortage sa mais, feeds, isda, at baboy. Kailangan nito ng agarang tugon. Patuloy rin nating itutulak na ang nakulekta mula sa excise tax at VAT petroleum products ay gamitin sa pagpapalawak ng service contracting, upang hindi mabitin ang kita ng mga driver at magkaroon ng sapat na sasakyan para sa mga commuter. Second, we will continue to support and empower our people through legislation. Among the bills I am set to refile in the 19th Congress, to name a few, are: the Universal Social Pension for senior citizens, a bill that could provide free 144 dialysis sessions for senior citizens, the magna carta for workers in the informal and gig economy, and a separate bill for the maternity benefits of female workers in the informal and gig economy. And finally, I remain a staunch advocate in protecting our constitutional freedoms and our most basic human rights: freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press. All these are fully guaranteed. But we will not tolerate people who bear false information. We will fight back harder, against rumors, lies, propaganda, and fake news. Let me make this even clearer: this is a stern warning to all the dubious characters in the fake news universe: This time, we will not let your reckless disregard for truth slander our democracy--our country-- ever again. Mga kababayan, kung mayroon pong Brigada Eskwela ang ating mga bulilit bago magsimula ang mga klase, sa tingin ko tayong mga bagong halal na opisyal, mayroon naman tayong Brigadang Pambansa. Tulad ng mga magkakapitbahay sa ating mga barrio na nagseserbisyo sa kanilang komunidad para sa ating mga mag-aaral, tayo namang mga bagong halal ay magbabayanihan at magsasama-sama rin upang tiyakin ang kapakanan ng lahat sa pagpasok ng bagong administrasyon. Of course, we will continue to support and work with Vice-President Leni Robredo, other opposition leaders, parties, and movements to redress inequality on the ground. Pararamihin natin ang mga Pilipinong nakikibahagi sa proseso ng demokrasya, upang maramdaman ng mas marami pa ang mga resulta nito. We have always been a nation choosing to hope: for a fresh start, for better outcomes, for progress. But WE HAVE NO TIME TO LOSE. Every effort counts. Every day is a chance for me, and for us in government, to do justice to every Filipino. May we all remain strong for the fierce battle ahead. Tuloy ang laban.