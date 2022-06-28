Garnet River announces launch of GarnetCare

Healthcare business solutions practice will help hospitals, providers, and plans improve customer experience and program performance

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garnet River announced the launch of GarnetCare. The new practice will help health plans, administrators, hospitals and providers improve customer experience and program performance through system and process optimization.

“GarnetCare is a great addition to Garnet River’s practice groups. With ever-changing regulations, data and technology across the healthcare industry, there’s a growing need for organizations to meet regulatory standards through effective monitoring and oversight,” said Steve Richards, CEO and Principal, Garnet River. “GarnetCare offers a range of services and products that make it cost-effective and efficient to do so.”

Service areas offered through Garnet Care include:

• New Program Start-Up and Expansion

• Business Process Improvement and Operational Excellence

• Program and Vendor Oversight

• Compliance, Quality Assurance and Independent Validation & Verification (IV&V)

Product offerings include:

• GarnetCare Medicare Recon – an eligibility and plan payment reconciliation tool that manages, reconciles and reports CMS data files.

• GarnetCare Medicare Reg Repository – stores, manages and automates the upload for ongoing CMS and state regulatory requirement updates and changes.

• GarnetCare Medicare Reg Matrix – a one-time export of current CMS and state regulatory requirements.

• GarnetCare Compliance Repository – manages, reconciles and reports security breaches and privacy issues.

• Capella Care – a mobile app that increases the effectiveness of family care by organizing, storing and sharing data; improving family communications around care; and promoting caregiver support.

GarnetCare will be co-led by industry veterans Nicolle Dugan and Courtney Seypura.

Nicolle Dugan has more than 35 years of experience in health care, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid operations, Third Party Administrator (TPA) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations, audit and business development. Her Medicare management experience spans a national Medicare BPO presence and Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Advantage Plus implementations and operations management in six states. She has led Medicare and Medicaid business implementations and quality control programs.

“Our methodology focuses on people, process and technology,” said Dugan. “What makes GarnetCare unique is the technical expertise behind us and how that allows us to innovate around the data we collect to optimize client operations and systems, with a focus on cost savings and successful audit outcomes.”

Courtney Seypura has more than 20 years of experience in Medicare and Medicaid operations and project management. Her subject matter expertise is Medicare operations, including Medicare Advantage (MA), Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD), Prescription Drug Programs (PDP), Special Needs Programs (SNPs) and the start-up and administration of Medicare-Medicaid plans. She is proficient in management and analytics specific to oversight and regulatory concepts, business requirements and functional specifications development.

“Our team has a lot of industry experience. We understand our clients’ budget constraints and ongoing challenges,” said Seypura. “Still, every client is unique. They need a customized approach that executes superior results with minimal cost. They need more with less. That’s what we focus on delivering.”

The practice will focus on supporting health plans, business process outsourcers (BPOs), third party administrators (TPAs), state public sector and federal organizations, hospitals, healthcare service providers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

GarnetCare is a subsidiary of Garnet River LLC and is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

About GarnetCare

A subsidiary of Garnet River LLC, GarnetCare is a healthcare business solutions agency. The practice helps health plans, administrators, hospitals and providers improve patient experience and program performance through system and process optimization. For more information, visit garnetcare.com.

About Garnet River

Founded in 2000 and based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Garnet River delivers business and information technology services to enterprise organizations, including many New York State agencies, authorities and boards. Garnet River has 10 practice groups: Application Development; Business Services; Cloud and Infrastructure; Cybersecurity; Data Analytics and Business Intelligence; Healthcare Business Solutions (GarnetCare); Marketing; Robotic Process Automation; Salesforce; and Talent Acquisition and Staffing. Services are delivered through staff augmentation, SOW-based projects and managed services. For more information, visit garnetriver.com.