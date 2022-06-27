Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Expected to Surpass $1,062.5 Million and Grow at 9.8% CAGR During the 2022-2030 Forecast Period [230-Pages] |Report by Research Dive

The electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is predicted to flourish by 2030 due to the rising demand of ESD films for consumer electronics and high supply of electrical components. The consumer electronics and computer peripheral sub-segment is expected to be highly lucrative due to the growing utilization of ESD films in the industry. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness better growth opportunities due to the existence of prominent electronic device manufacturers in the region.

According to the report published by Research Dive, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,062.5 million by 2030 and grow at a stable CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The increasing demand for consumer electronics and the emerging trend of smaller electronic devices are some factors expected to drive the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing utilization of ESD films in several end-use industries like military and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, automobile, etc. is yet another factor anticipated to boost the market growth by 2030.

Opportunities: The rising supply for printed circuit boards, computer monitors, and semiconductors along with the importance of some guidelines to ensure the safety of electronic items while handling and shipping are some factors predicted to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market by 2030.

Restraints: High cost of ESD films is the major factor projected to hinder the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market

The onset of the covid-19 catastrophe has had an adverse effect on the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market. To curb the spread of the coronavirus, governments across the globe imposed stringent lockdowns that led to the shutdown of most electronic industrial manufacturing sites. Moreover, many companies delayed their infrastructure investments, paused production processes, and reduced other operations that further deteriorated the market situation. Besides, labor shortages and lack of availability of raw materials also led to the reduced usage of ESD films in several end-use industries, thus hampering the market revenue amid the pandemic stress.

Segments of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market

The report has fragmented the market into a couple of segments based on end-user and regional analysis.

End-user: Consumer Electronics and Computer Peripheral Sub-segment to be Highly Lucrative

The consumer electronics and computer peripheral sub-segment of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is estimated to hold the highest market value and generate a revenue of $422.3 million during the analysis timeframe. This growth is attributed to the wide utilization of ESD films in the consumer electronics and computer peripheral industry to safely transfer electronic products from place to place. The rising adoption of electronic components and the consequent need of protecting such items while shipping and handling is yet another factor anticipated to bolster the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Region: Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to be Highly Progressive

The electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth rate of 10.9% CAGR during the 2022-2030 forecast timeframe. This immense growth rate is attributed to the rising utilization of technological devices in the automobile and manufacturing industries. This has directly propelled the need for transportation and adaptive films in such industries to transfer electronic items from place to place safely. Moreover, the existence of some prominent electronic device manufacturers in countries like China, India, Japan, etc. is also predicted to uplift the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2030.

Prominent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Players

Some prominent market players include

TIP Corporation. BASF DowDuPont Smurfit Kappa Group PPG Industries Elcom (UK) Ltd. Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS Conductive Containers Inc. Desco Industries Tandem Equipment Sales Inc.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in January 2022, Cortec, a US-based manufacturer that delivers affordable and user-friendly solutions for packaging and construction, announced its launch of Eco Wrap which is the world’s first compostable industrial stretch film. The company’s product launch will benefit from waster reduction in many ways and is a great alternative to the standard packaging films.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market:

