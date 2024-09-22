Black Diamond Therapeutics to Host Webcast Presentation of Initial Phase 2 BDTX-1535 Data in Patients With Recurrent EGFRm NSCLC

Webcast to be held Monday, September 23, at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, will host a webcast to disclose initial phase 2 clinical trial results for BDTX-1535 in patients with recurrent EGFRm NSCLC on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00am ET.



Webcast information

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Black Diamond website at www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com . A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com .

Contacts

For Investors:

Mario Corso, Head of Investor Relations, Black Diamond Therapeutics

mcorso@bdtx.com

For Media:

media@bdtx.com

