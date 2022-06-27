The Incubation Network partners with DueDash to Combat Ocean-Bound Plastics
The Incubation Network teamed up with DueDash to finance innovative businesses in plastic waste, recycling, and circular economy to combat ocean-bound plastics.COLOGNE, GERMANY, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Incubation Network, an impact-driven initiative based in Singapore, formed by SecondMuse and The Circular Initiative, has teamed up with DueDash to finance innovative businesses in plastic waste management, recycling, and circular economy.
The partnership is aimed at building a network of investors and public entities that are investing in or offering financial support to such companies in South and Southeast Asia. South and Southeast Asia are responsible for 60% of around 8 million tons of plastic waste entering the ocean annually.
As part of the partnership, The Incubation Network will also be one of the first accelerators to use DueDash’s portfolio management features, called IRx, and onboard on DueDash with their startups. They will not only be able to manage all their portfolio companies easily and receive any updates and data they need from the founders but it will also enable them to share these exciting companies and their progress to investors globally.
The startups in turn will be ready with their data-driven story for any investors and can easily reach out to suitable investors, do their due diligence simply, and manage all their investment contacts structured.
See The Incubation Network portfolio here.
About The Incubation Network:
The Incubation Network is an impact-driven initiative that sources, supports, and scales holistic innovative solutions to combat plastic pollution through strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems with a diverse network of key partners.
Part of a highly collaborative community of startups and entrepreneurs, investors, partners, and programs, The Incubation Network works together with industry players to tackle key barriers to address plastic leakage and advance a circular economy. This includes sourcing and supporting, to scaling early-stage or pre-investment solutions, and connecting compatible ecosystem players to reinforce the value chain in waste management and recycling.
Established in 2019, The Incubation Network is a partnership between non-profit organization, The Circulate Initiative and impact innovation company, SecondMuse.
The Incubation Network is open to interested collaborators, corporations, and mentors, looking to address plastic leakage and advance a circular economy in South & Southeast Asia.
For more information, visit: www.incubationnetwork.com
About DueDash:
DueDash is an end-to-end Investor Relations platform focused on streamlining the fundraising and investor relations process for both startups and investors. Startups are guided to set up their data and documents to get investors’ interest and enable qualitative exchange. Further, startups are able to find the right investors, securely share their data room as well as manage the investors and share continuous updates. This enables startups to build qualitative investor relations and raise funding.
For more information, visit: https://duedash.com/
Michail Kosak
DueDash Capital Networks GmbH
+49 221 79006645
email us here