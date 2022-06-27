Pencil Market Size expected to reach USD 22,512.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR Of 7.7% during 2022-28
The surge in sales of commercial & school supplies, which are utilised as an instructional tool for students all around the world, is driving demand for pencilsLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pencil market size is valued USD 13,393.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22,512.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Tiny fragments of pencil lead attach to the paper and leave a mark when you write as well as draw with a pencil. A pencil's "lead" isn't truly made of lead. It is created from graphite, a kind of carbon. The graphite is combined with clay to create long thin pencil lead. Growing educational systems around the world are raising public knowledge about health and the environment, resulting in a significant demand for environmentally friendly pencils. Consumers all over the world prefer environmentally friendly products since they can be recycled.
The Pencils Market - Growth Factors
An expansion in the number of promotional products given by academic institutions and offices, such as clothes and calendars, is projected to continue to drive the market. Furthermore, the production of natural as well as recyclable materials used in the production of pens has expanded the scope & demand for pencils around the world. In addition to this, the adoption of fancy pencils, which are gaining appeal among children and school-aged kids, is projected to boost the industry significantly. Owing to the accessibility of these items in a broad variety of colours and tints, these beautiful pencils are also growing popularity among artists.
The Pencils Market – Segmentation
The global pencils market, on the basis of Product Type is fragmented into 2H-2B, 96-3H, 3B-6B, 9H-7H, 7B-9B. On the basis of By End User, the market is categorized into Professionals, Students, Institutions, and Others.
The Pencils Market Trends:
• Writing, drawing, sketching, colouring, as well as other activities can all be done with a pencil, thus driving the growth of the market.
• Various personalised & appealing items are quickly gaining popularity among kids.
The Pencils Market –Regional Analysis
Due to a combination of quality and innovation, as well as an emphasis on eco-friendly and bio-degradable products, North America dominates the pencil market share in terms of distribution, followed by Europe with a considerable market share.
Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Pencils Market:
Regional governments are taking steps to enhance transportation sustainability through initiatives & development projects. As people become more environmentally conscious, multimodal freight transportation services are becoming more popular. All of this is the outcome of government attempts to restrict people's movement in order to slow the transmission of the new coronavirus. In the short term, these issues are anticipated to impede the expansion of the pencil market.
