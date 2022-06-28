7 Tire Tips to Keep Safe This Summer
Giti Tire, which has a passenger/light truck tire plant in Richburg, SC, is sharing seven tire tips as part of National Tire Safety Week.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite record high gas prices, summer vacations and road trips are springing into action all across America.
To coincide with Americans hitting the road for the summer travel season, the U.S. Tire Manufacturer’s Association (USTMA) is kicking off its yearly consumer awareness campaign, National Tire Safety Week, which started on June 27 and runs through July 3. USTMA is the national trade association for tire manufacturers that produce tires in the U.S.
“USTMA highlights the importance of tire care and safety all year long, but during National Tire Safety Week, we join with our member companies and other partners to amplify this critical theme, especially as drivers embark on the summer travel season,” said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. “We have seen recent traffic statistics that have highlighted troubling increases in roadway accident trends, especially since the start of the pandemic. We want to make sure that tires are at the top of drivers’ vehicle safety checklists, especially during the busiest travel season.”
With its passenger/light truck tire plant in Richburg, SC, Giti Tire is a USTMA member and is doing its part to promote National Tire Safety Week through its social media channels. The company is sharing a tire tip each day this week on its social media to support the public education campaign.
“It’s important for drivers to remember that the only component that connects their vehicle to the road is their tires,” said David Shelton, industry relations director for Giti Tire USA. “We recommend drivers check their tire pressure monthly, regularly check their tire tread depth and ensure their tires are rotated and properly aligned. Proper maintenance and periodic inspections by a tire service professional are essential for optimum performance and service life of tires.”
The 7 tire tips from Giti Tire USA are:
1. Visual inspection -- Before hitting the road, take a few minutes to check the condition of your tires. Well-maintained tires keep the car safer and save money by reducing fuel consumption and making tires last longer. Look for any abnormalities like cuts or bulges in the sidewall or internal components such as steel cord showing through the tread. If a driver sees any of these conditions, a local tire dealer should be seen immediately.
2. Check tread depth -- The tire tread is the part of the tire that actually meets the road. It includes tread blocks or tread lugs, tread grooves, tread voids, sipes, and a wear bar. Tire wear bars are small, raised bars found within the grooves of your tires between the tread markings. They are placed all around the tire at different points to measure how evenly your tread is being worn down. Run a finger horizontally over the tire wear bears and it feels even, the tire is down to 2/32” in tread depth and it’s time to replace the tires. This is critical, because wet traction will be compromised, and the driver will risk hydroplaning if the tread depth is not sufficient.
3. Check inflation pressure -- Buy a tire gauge and keep it handy in the car at all times. Check the tire pressure at least once per month, and especially before a long trip. Remember, under inflation is a tire’s No. 1 enemy, because it can cause damage that may lead to tire failure. However, overinflation can cause uneven wear plus handling and stopping problems. Use the manufacturer’s recommended air pressure listed on the sticker of your vehicle’s door jamb or owner’s manual as a guide. Always check the pressure of the tires when they are cool or cold. Driving heats up tires, which makes the air PSI (pounds per square inch) appear higher than actual.
4. Avoid overloading -- Overloading the vehicle can create excessive heat inside the tires which puts stress on tires that can cause damage and lead to tire failure. Check the manufacturer’s load recommendation, which can be found on the vehicle information placard inside the driver's side door post, or in the vehicle owners’ manual. Remember that the weight of the vehicle’s occupants must also be taken into account when calculating the load.
5. Choose tires carefully -- Too many drivers buy a tire based on initial price or appearance. Tire selection should be based on the correct size recommended for the vehicle and its load recommendations. Drivers should consult with a knowledgeable tire or automobile dealer about selecting the proper tire for their vehicle and based on their typical driving patterns.
6. Slow down in wet weather – In addition to having sufficient tread depth for wet traction, remember to ease up on the gas pedal in wet weather. As the speed decreases, the tire footprint (the amount of the tire's tread contacting the road surface) increases, providing better traction. Drivers can also reduce the risk of hydroplaning should they run into water puddled on the road.
7. Rotate tires and check vehicle alignment -- Rotate tires every 6,000 miles to obtain maximum tire life. If tires show uneven wear, ask a tire dealer or automotive service professional to check for and correct any misalignment, imbalance or other mechanical problem involved before rotation.
The GT Radial Maxtour LX, an all-season tire for sedans and CUVS manufactured by Giti, is a great example of today’s technologically advanced tires. It performs exceptionally well in wet and dry conditions, while delivering a smooth comfortable ride and long tread wear . . . if it is properly maintained!
GT Radial tires sold in North America are “American engineered” at the company’s technical center in Richburg, SC. A significant portion of the GT Radial tires sold in the US and Canada are manufactured at the South Carolina plant.
