Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress of Kalbajar-Lachin highway

On June 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the construction of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

The two- and four-lane highway connecting Kalbajar and Lachin districts was being built in accordance with the 1st and 2nd technical categories.

At present, excavation and backfilling work was being carried out in certain parts of the road and a new roadbed was being established. In addition, the construction of rectangular and circular water pipes, as well as water canals, drainage and stone walls was underway.

It was noted that drilling was underway on two of the tunnels to be built along the road and work had begun on the entrance and exit sections of one of them.



© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.