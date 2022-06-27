Ilham Aliyev viewed work done at “Gorchu” power substation in Lachin

On June 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the work done at 110 kV “Gorchu” power substation in Lachin district.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done at the substation.

A 110/35/10 kV digital substation is also under construction in Gorchu village, Lachin district at an altitude of 1800 meters above sea level.

An airport is under construction near the substation, and Gorchu village being the center, a residential area connecting 7 villages is planned to be built here.

The new substation will supply electricity to Lachin airport, military units in the district, and all infrastructure to be built in the region in the coming years.