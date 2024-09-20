First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on State Sovereignty Day
AZERBAIJAN, September 20 - 20 September 2024, 09:25
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the country's State Sovereignty Day.
The photo posted features the following message:
“Dear compatriots, I congratulate you on the occasion of State Sovereignty Day! May the territorial integrity and sovereignty achieved at the cost of the blood of our heroic soldiers, officers, and martyrs be eternal!"
