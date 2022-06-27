Pop Sensation Sole Oceanna Is Taking The Music Industry By Storm With Her Newest Single, Not Feelin’ It
Released via Circle 11 Entertainment, “Not Feelin’ It.” is now available via all major streaming platforms.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a series of impressive covers, in addition to her top-charting performance, it’s hard to believe that recording artist Sole Oceanna is only 15 years old. Following up on her lauded debut track ‘Destiny’ and sophomore track ‘The Truth’ in 2021, Sole continues her palpable emergence with the release of a brand new single, “Not Feelin’ It.” produced by Sean Rogers (Shania Twain, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley).
Embracing an alt pop-punk type of sound, “Not Feelin’ It.” talks about creating personal boundaries for yourself based on what’s important to you. Co-written by the artist herself and Sebastian Garcia, aka Rufio Hooks (K-Pop band BTS), Sole’s voice projects a commanding and impassioned temperament that encourages everyone to stand firm when things feel out of alignment and that it’s totally okay to say no.
“Not Feelin’ It.” was first heard over the radio on May 16 and is currently smashing at #8 on the New Music Weekly Top 40 Indie Music charts, #30 on the NRH-AC Top 40 chart, and #53 on The Hot 100 Pop Charts. Then on June 3, it went live on all streaming platforms. Sole shares, “I am here to help through my music to encourage and empower people to fully be themselves, to be in the moment of what they are feeling, to be in their power, and to operate on a high level of awareness for what is right in the world and what is wrong. Time is now to be a force, show up, and be present in this world.”
“Not Feelin’ It.” is now available for streaming everywhere, including Spotify. Follow Sole Oceanna via her Instagram handle to know more about her.
About Sole Oceanna
Sole Oceanna hails from Vermont. At the early age of two, people around her already saw her talent for singing. She started writing music at five and performing at local venues at 8 with her Ukulele. She was also seen at a local music festival, Manifestivus, opening for notable artists such as Common, Oumou Sagare (Malian Wassoulou musician and African superstar), Black Sheep, and reggae superstar Barrington Levy to name a few.
At 14, Sole has graced the music world with the tracks ‘Destiny’ and ‘The Truth.’ And for this year, she has surged full steam with a new single, “Not Feelin’ It.” Absolute remarkable productions, her tracks will easily find a welcome home in any pop playlist. Sole is on a fast path to establishing her brand, and it won’t be surprising to see her become a household name soon.
