Bone Graft And Substitutes Market 2022 - Global Share Report, Size, Growth, Trends, Top Companies and Forecast 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Bone Graft and Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
The global bone graft and substitutes market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Bone graft substitutes are used as an alternative for autologous bone grafts. They consist of allograft, demineralized bone matrix, polymers, hydroxyapatite, and other materials. These biologics are used to treat bone defects, union or non-union surgeries, and spinal fusion in orthopedics. It offers various benefits, such as safety, biocompatibility, and osteoconductivity to fractured bones. The development of advanced techniques, such as bone regeneration and bone grafts, is providing a boost to the market growth across the globe.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by material type, application and end user.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for bone graft and substitutes market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of bone and joint disorders. In line with this, the growing demand for dental bone grafts is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the launch of biocompatible synthetic grafts is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, many players in the industry are heavily investing in the development of new products with better bioactivity, biocompatibility, and suitable mechanical properties. Moreover, the widespread adoption of bone graft materials for spondylosyndesis is propelling the product demand. Besides this, the rising geriatric population prone to orthopedic ailments is accelerating the need for corrective surgical treatment, thereby bolstering the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
DePuy Synthes Companies
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Medtronic Plc
Stryker Corporation
NuVasive, Inc.
Arthrex, Inc.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Baxter International, Inc.
Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation
Bacterin International Holdings
SeaSpine Holdings
LifeNet Health, Inc.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Material Type:
Allografts
Bone Graft Substitutes
Cell-based Matrices
Others
Market Breakup by Application:
Spinal Fusion
Trauma
Joint Reconstruction
Foot and Ankle
Dental Bone Grafting
Craniomaxillofacial
Others
Market Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Surgical Centres
Clinics
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
