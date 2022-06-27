Bone Graft And Substitutes Market 2022 - Global Share Report, Size, Growth, Trends, Top Companies and Forecast 2027

Bone Graft and Substitutes Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Bone Graft and Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global bone graft and substitutes market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Bone graft substitutes are used as an alternative for autologous bone grafts. They consist of allograft, demineralized bone matrix, polymers, hydroxyapatite, and other materials. These biologics are used to treat bone defects, union or non-union surgeries, and spinal fusion in orthopedics. It offers various benefits, such as safety, biocompatibility, and osteoconductivity to fractured bones. The development of advanced techniques, such as bone regeneration and bone grafts, is providing a boost to the market growth across the globe.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of bone and joint disorders. In line with this, the growing demand for dental bone grafts is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the launch of biocompatible synthetic grafts is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, many players in the industry are heavily investing in the development of new products with better bioactivity, biocompatibility, and suitable mechanical properties. Moreover, the widespread adoption of bone graft materials for spondylosyndesis is propelling the product demand. Besides this, the rising geriatric population prone to orthopedic ailments is accelerating the need for corrective surgical treatment, thereby bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

DePuy Synthes Companies

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corporation

NuVasive, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Bacterin International Holdings

SeaSpine Holdings

LifeNet Health, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Allografts

Bone Graft Substitutes

Cell-based Matrices

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Joint Reconstruction

Foot and Ankle

Dental Bone Grafting

Craniomaxillofacial

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

