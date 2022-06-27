Table Tennis Market size is worth at USD 130.0 million in 2021 | Precision Business Insights
As a result of the high-quality table tennis instruction, the participation of great players in important table tennis tournaments including the Olympic GamesLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global table tennis market size is valued at USD 130.0 million in 2021 and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5% over 2022-28. Table tennis was invented in the United Kingdom. It's an indoor sport played by 2 or 4 players on a hard table that's similar to royal tennis in principle. The table is normally dark in colour, with white stripes around the edges, and is divided in half by a tennis net. Table tennis is also known as Ping-Pong in various parts of the world. Table tennis' goal is to hit a lightweight, celluloid, hollow, as well as plastic ball up the net, rebound it on the half of the court nearest to the player, and bounce it one time on the other player's side of the table in such a way that the opponent is unable to return it accurately.
The Table Tennis Market Growth Factors:
The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the world's governing body for table tennis events, focuses on holding training programmes to increase regular participation in the sport and to widen the game's reach by enhancing players' abilities. Asia Pacific is likely to continue to support the global table tennis market during the forecast period. As table tennis is China's national sport, it accounts for a sizable percentage of the region's table tennis goods market. China has the most table tennis players of any country on the planet.
The Table Tennis Market Segmentation:
The Global Table Tennis Market on the basis of Product Type, the market is divided into Two Star Ball, One Star Ball, Three Star Ball & Others. On the basis of Application/End User, the market is segregated into Fitness & Recreation and Match Training.
The Table Tennis Market Trend:
• People's choices for non-contact sports are growing, which will help to propel the market forward.
Restraining factor of the Table Tennis market:
• The biggest impediment to this market's expansion is raw material price fluctuation.
The Table Tennis Market - Regional Analysis
During the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to continue to lead the worldwide table tennis equipment market. Table tennis is China's national sport; hence it has a large proportion of the table tennis equipment market in the region. The number of tennis players in China is the largest in the world. Engagement of great players in the major table tennis competitions owing to the increase in table tennis training provided by Chinese coaches.
Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Table Tennis Market:
The global economy may be impacted in major 3 ways during the COVID-19 outbreak: directly through production and supply, indirectly through supply chains and marketplaces, and financially through the effects on enterprises and financial markets. As per to analysts tracking the condition throughout the world, producers will be benefited following the COVID-19 problem.
