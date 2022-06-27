Global Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2021 to $9.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The global ultrasound devices market size is expected to grow to $12.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Government and private funding in ultrasonic device manufacturing companies are driving the growth of the ultrasound systems device and equipment market.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market consist of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services. Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application.

Global Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Market Trends

The introduction of the 3D/4D ultrasound devices is the latest trend that is going to change the landscape of ultrasound devices and the equipment market. The 3D/4D technology ultrasound device provides real-time enhanced imaging of the internal anatomy/fetus, also enabling real-time volume imaging. This technology can also help in performing complex surgeries. The 3D/4D ultrasound device would also feature improved image visualization power, shorten examination time and decrease strain injury during the surgery.

Global Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging and Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics

By Product: A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode

By Geography: The global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Canon Medical Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

