Brain Tumor Drugs Market Players Focus On New Drug Clinical Trials, Boosting The Growth Rate To 10%

Brain Tumor Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Brain Tumor Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies operating in the brain tumor drugs market are focusing on clinical trials of new drugs. Drug discovery and medicinal chemistry are in an era of productivity and innovation. According to the brain tumor drugs market analysis, the rush of new experimental drugs for brain tumors faces obstacles that can be avoided with a more efficient system such as the phase 0 clinical trial. Phase 0 trials are generally conducted amongst fewer patients and uses small doses of a new drug to help identify which new therapies warrant accelerated development and, which new therapies are destined for failure by asking the questions in human modes rather than the usual animal mode. For example, in ABT-888 phase 0 trial which was oncology’s first phase 0 trial, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were used as surrogate tissue.

The brain tumor drugs market size is expected to grow from $5.66 billion in 2020 to $9.13 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10%. The brain tumor drugs market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 and reach $13.93 billion in 2030.

Read more on the Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-tumor-drugs-global-market

The rise in the number of brain tumor cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the brain tumor drugs market growth during the forecast period. Brain tumors account for 85% to 90% of all primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, nearly 24,530 malignant brain tumors cases will be diagnosed in the USA and around 18,600 people are expected to die from the same. Brain tumor patients have a survival rate of just 5 years. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for brain tumor drugs global market over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market, accounting for 31.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the brain tumor drugs market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.8% and 9.9% respectively during 2020-2025.

Major players covered in the global brain tumor drugs industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc.

TBRC’s brain tumor drugs market report is segmented by drugs into temozolomide, bevacizumab, others, by end user into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, other end-users.

Brain Tumor Drugs Market 2022 - By Drugs (Temozolomide, Bevacizumab), By End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a brain tumor drugs market overview, forecast brain tumor drugs global market size and growth for the whole market, brain tumor drugs market global segments, geographies, brain tumor drugs market trends, brain tumor drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5539&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters), By Battery (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), Others), By Voltage Capacity (48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V, Above 96V), By Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022 – By Installation Type (Home Charging System, Commercial Charging System), By Connector Type (CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), By Mode Of Charging (Plug In Charging System, Wireless Charging System), By Charging Statiom (Ac Charging Station, Dc Charging Station) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sodium-Ion), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-batteries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx



Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC