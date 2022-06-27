One of the world’s largest man-made lagoon to be built in Erbil
EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction and real estate market in Erbil has witnessed remarkable growth in the last five years and the variety of options in the residential and commercial projects has increased competition in terms of quality and price.
The Pavilion Erbil is one of the latest projects in Iraq. The construction of the project commenced at the beginning of 2022. Aiming to be the largest and most luxurious residential development in Iraq, the project transforms more than 170 hectares of land that will contain, luxury villas located on islands, apartments, canals, and generous open green spaces that will be rich with both commercial and community amenities.
A project on a scale this grand is expected to bring about economic growth within the Kurdistan region by attracting international investors and business as well as providing thousands of employment opportunities for the locals.
Additionally, the Pavilion Erbil will contribute to the improvement of the city's environment as developments in Iraq are typically built on more than 50% of the available land however, Pavilion Erbil brings this figure down to an unprecedented 30% — offering generous space for a world-class lagoon, canals and open-green spaces. The independent source of water recycles rainwater and waste water for the lagoon and canals, using internationally advanced technologies for the filtration and purification, unprecedented in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
After only a few months of the commencement of the construction of this project, Pavilion Erbil will launch the grand opening of its Sales Office in Erbil by the end of June 2022 attended by a number of businessmen, investors, dignitaries, and members of the community.
As a visionary project that implements the highest international standards, the Pavilion Erbil is working in partnership with Artin Crown Company as its marketing consultant for the planning and implementation of its marketing campaign.
Furthermore, the Iraqi mega star Rahma Riad is to represent the Pavilion’s brand image as its official brand ambassador.
The first phase of the project is expected to be finalised by the end of 2024.
Asan Atallah
Asan Atallah
Pavilion Erbil - The Waves of Luxury