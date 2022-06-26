UZBEKISTAN, June 26 - The President of Uzbekistan calls for broad international cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

On June 24, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, took part in the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development in the BRICS Plus format.

The online forum, chaired by the Chinese side, was attended by the heads of state and governments of 18 countries. Along with the leaders of Uzbekistan and China, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Vice President of Brazil Hamilton Mourão, as well as the leaders of the governments of Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Fiji and Ethiopia.

The organizers defined the development of global partnership and the joint promotion of the Sustainable Development Agenda as the main theme of the event.

Issues of multilateral cooperation in security and stability, expansion of practical cooperation in trade and investment, green economy, high technologies and innovations, digitalization, transport and logistics, ecology, and the humanitarian sphere were considered.

In his speech, the President of Uzbekistan noted the special importance of the dialogue in the BRICS Plus format as a demanded platform for inclusive partnership in promoting the Sustainable Development Agenda.

It was emphasized that the modern world is going through an in-depth transformation, accompanied by several alarming trends – international tension is ever aggravating and there are the signs of a systemic economic crisis.

The attention of the participants was drawn to the fact that under these conditions, New Uzbekistan, consistently continuing reforms based on the principle “The human interests are a priority”, is open to broad international cooperation, including interaction in the “South-South” format.

The importance of taking coordinated measures to eliminate trade barriers, create new production and logistics chains, attract investment in cooperation and infrastructure projects, as well as technology transfer and innovation introduction, deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization, biotechnology, vaccine development was noted to overcome the consequences of the crisis in the global economy.

It was proposed to launch the BRICS Plus Business Forum to promote joint projects and initiatives.

The President of Uzbekistan spoke in favor of strengthening the transport and communication connectivity and inclusion of our region in the “North-South” and “West-East” transcontinental routes.

The UN’s call to ensure a stable and open circulation of food products in the markets was supported.

The importance of using the colossal potential of the BRICS countries, which account for up to half of world agricultural production, was noted to deepen cooperation and form a reliable supply system and food availability.

One of the key areas is the implementation of programs in poverty reduction and entrepreneurship support, the intensification of multilateral interaction on the climate agenda and human development. The interest of Uzbekistan was expressed in participating in the programs of the BRICS Universities League and the Network University, as well as in vocational education and youth policy.

The Uzbek side, as chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, also proposed to develop mechanisms for practical interaction between the BRICS and the SCO.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that holding the Dialogue in the BRICS Plus format once again demonstrated the common spirit to overcome common challenges as soon as possible, ensuring global stability and sustainable development of our countries.

In their speeches, foreign leaders noted the importance of enhancing the global partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Promising areas of multilateral dialogue in the economy, investment, innovation and green technologies, trade, transport and communications, ecology, and other priority areas have been outlined.

Source: UzA