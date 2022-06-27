Submit Release
The world’s most spectacular swim awaits

Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim

Swimming The Reef

Experience this wonder of the world - The Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim Series, where swimming, enjoyment and travel desires come to life!

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim Series (GBROSS) is excited to host its first official ocean swim event on top of one of the world's seven natural wonders, starting on September 4th, 2022.

Scoping the sights of the astonishing reef during The Great Barrier Reef Swim Series offers swimming enthusiasts the chance to tick off a trip to the Great Barrier Reef on their bucket list.

Gareth Sykes, Founder of GBROSS, and Director of our major sponsor, Team Elite Merchandise, says the reef swims have been a bucket list item of his own.

“After a successful trial event in 2021, and the return to normalcy post-pandemic, the reef swims are exciting events for us to plan, and even more so for those with the opportunity to attend,” Mr Sykes said.

“There are two event days on this year’s calendar, the ‘Classics’ which is a three-kilometre or five-kilometre swim on the 4th of September, or the ‘Challenge’ which is either a three-kilometre race or one kilometre swim the reef on the 22nd of October”

“With huge interest from swimmers in the Northern Hemisphere, this year is perfect for Australians and New Zealanders to get into the swims with some ease,” said Mr Sykes.

GBROSS has ensured a fully inclusive experience out on the reef - transfers on the Quicksilver Reef Ferry, merchandise pack, event participation medal, photography, food, snorkelling opportunities, and chats with Olympic gold medalist, Liesel Jones OAM.

Event Ambassador, Liesel Jones OAM, said this swim series stands out from any other she’s seen.

‘I’m really excited to be supporting this swim series – there are truly no other swims like these anywhere in the world. To take part in an event swimming directly over the Great Barrier Reef is something you’ll never forget!’ said Mrs Jones.

About Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim Series:

The Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim Series is operated by a very experienced team from the world of Swimming. Each bring their own expertise from a broad range of commercial and non-commercial backgrounds with a common goal to make The Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim Series one of the bucket list, must-do, wonder swims of the world.

ENDS

For further media information, visit https://greatbarrierreefswims.com.au/ and for the image and video gallery visit https://greatbarrierreefswims.com.au/gallery/. Interview and photo opportunities offered

For further information:
Nicole Froling - Events and Operations Manger
Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim Series
Phone: 0434 849 907 (mobile)

Nicole Froling
Great Barrier Reef Ocean Swim Series
+61 434 849 907
nicole@teamelite.com.au
What a stunning place to swim!

The world's most spectacular swim awaits

