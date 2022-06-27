Tasman Bridge upgrade concept designs Released for public consultation

27 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Catherine King, Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, and Federal Member for Franklin, Julie Collins

Concept plans for improvements to the Tasman Bridge have been released for public comment today.

This will be the first major upgrade to the bridge since 1975 and is a commitment under the Hobart City Deal to improve access in the city.

The $130 million project is jointly funded by the Australian and Tasmanian governments, with each committing $65 million of taxpayers’ funds.

Major improvements will include providing a 3.5 metre wide pathway on each side of the bridge, heightened safety barriers, upgraded maintenance infrastructure and feature lighting. The pathways will allow for active transport including walking and cycling in a much safer and accessible ways.

Vitally, the bridge will be structurally strengthened to support the addition of the bigger pathways and allow for future traffic demands.

We want to invite our local community to have their say on the concept designs from Monday, 27 June to Tuesday, 19 July 2022 by visiting www.transport.tas.gov.au/tasmanbridge.

There will also be displays of the concept designs at the offices of Clarence City Council and City of Hobart, and at the Eastlands Shopping Centre, Bellerive Yacht Club, Lindisfarne Sailing Club and Libraries Tasmania’s Hobart library.

Feedback will be used to inform the development of a reference design, which will also be made public.

A tender for the final design and construction of the upgrade will be released in late 2022, with construction expected to start from mid 2023.

Quotes attributable to Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King:

“The Tasman Bridge forms part of the key urban freight and passenger corridor in Hobart, being a vital link between the eastern and western suburbs of the city.

“The Australian Government is committed to improving road safety and access, to ensure commuters get home safe and sound, and that’s exactly what this upgrade is all about.”

Quotes attributable to Tasmanian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Michael Ferguson:

“The upgrade will make this iconic and much-loved Tasmanian landmark and critical transport link more suitable for contemporary demands, including the growing number of people looking for an alternative to car use.

“It will improve safety and ease of use for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles and enhance its appearance.”

Quotes attributable to Federal Member for Franklin, Julie Collins:

“I know more and more Eastern Shore residents are choosing to walk or ride on the Tasman Bridge so these upgrades are critical for safety.”

“I encourage residents to take the opportunity to provide feedback on the concept designs.”

