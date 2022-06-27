Major Great Eastern Drive upgrade complete

27 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



Our investment in Tasmania’s visitor economy continues to deliver with the completion of upgrades to another section of the Tasman Highway on the East Coast.

New improvements to the highway between Diana’s Basin and St Helens are part of the Government’s $30 million upgrade of the Tasman Highway between Orford and St Helens.

This section of highway forms part of the Great Eastern Drive, one of Tasmania’s five self-drive touring journeys aimed at encouraging visitors and Tasmanians to explore the regional parts of our State.

The Great Eastern Drive upgrade is funded under the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s $72 million Roads Package to Support Tasmania’s Visitor Economy.

The upgrades between Diana’s Basin and St Helens were completed by proud Tasmanian company Gradco with a construction cost of $8 million.

They included road widening, improvements to the condition and alignment of the road, and two new dedicated overtaking lanes, one in each direction.

The improvements provide greater safety, safe passing opportunities and a better driving experience.

It makes one of the world’s best driving tours even better for visitors and locals alike and will help support local businesses by getting even more tourists into our regional communities.

A further 37 individual improvements have previously been completed under the funding. These include stopping bays, overtaking lanes and upgrades to intersections at popular tourist sites.

