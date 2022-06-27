Local Dallas Pest Control Company Gives Free Services to Families in Need
Forterra Pest Control is now launching its Dallas Bites Back programDALLAS, TX, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dallas area pest control company Forterra Pest Control today announced the launch of its Dallas Bites Back initiative. The program provides a chance for neighbors to help neighbors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Texas residents will be able to nominate their friends, family, or neighbors in need, and Forterra will select a recipient to receive free pest control services.
Forterra owner David Dance created this initiative to give back to the community he loves, and to provide a way for DFW residents to help neighbors who may be down on their luck. During the years spent servicing Dallas homes, Dance has seen just how damaging pests can be. They can spread illnesses, destroy homes and furniture, and cause a lot of stress and unease at home.
“Pest control is so rewarding because we help residents take back control of their home. Oftentimes, people don’t realize how anxious and unsettled they are with pests in their home until those pests are gone,” he said. “We want DFW residents to breathe easy knowing their kids, pets, and home are safe from harmful insects and rodents.”
The Dallas Bites Back initiative will take place every fiscal quarter. After receiving nominations throughout the quarter, Forterra will select at least one family or individual to receive a free pest inspection and pest treatments. The majority — but not all — pests are covered in the free treatment. The program will launch in the third fiscal quarter of 2022.
Dallas-Fort Worth residents can nominate anyone for Forterra’s Dallas Bites Back program. To do so, they must provide their contact information, the contact information of the person they are nominating, and a written response explaining why they believe their nominee should receive free pest control. Those nominating can choose to remain anonymous. More information on Forterra Pest Control can be found here.
About Forterra Pest Control
Forterra Pest Control is a family-owned, Dallas-based pest control company with a mission to help create safety and comfort in its customers’ most important spaces — their homes. Forterra is laser-focused on providing the best customer experience in residential pest control. They provide pest removal treatments and preventative pest services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
