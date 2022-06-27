The Big Climate Thing: A Concert For People And The Planet On September 16, 17 & 18, 2022 At Forest Hills Stadium, NYC
A Concert For People And The PlanetNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLIMATE CONTROL PROJECTS PRESENTS
THE BIG CLIMATE THING:
A CONCERT FOR PEOPLE AND THE PLANET
SEPTEMBER 16, 17 & 18, 2022
FOREST HILLS STADIUM, NYC
KHRUANGBIN * HAIM * THE ROOTS
SHERYL CROW * THE FLAMING LIPS * GARY CLARK JR.
COURTNEY BARNETT * PRINCESS NOKIA
ANTIBALAS * AYONI * BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN * GUSTER * JOE SUMNER & FRIENDS *
MYKKI BLANCO * POM POM SQUAD * SERATONES *
SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 * SUNFLOWER BEAN *
THE WEATHER STATION * VALERIE JUNE
and MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Climate Control Projects announces The Big Climate Thing: Concert for People and the Planet at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on September 16, 17 & 18, 2022.
The Big Climate Thing is a three-day concert featuring an eclectic, multi-generational lineup of artists and programming, immersive on-site activations, and curated content. Its goal is to raise awareness, accountability and action, and to inspire real-time solutions surrounding the global climate crisis by connecting to concertgoers through the transformative power of music. Headliners include Khruangbin, Haim, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips and Gary Clark Jr. with the full lineup listed above, and more artists and special guests to be announced.
Tickets for The Big Climate Thing go on-sale Thursday, June 30 at 10:00 EST. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00 AM EST through Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM EST. Three-day passes will start at $268; plus applicable taxes and fees. Single day passes priced at $119, will go on-sale at a later date. Please visit thebigclimatething.com for tickets and more information.
Climate Control Projects’ digital platform, BigUp, is also set to launch later this year. Not just another concert app, BigUp provides a virtual counterpart to The Big Climate Thing, creating a place where artists and audiences, creators and consumers can converge in a non-judgemental community to take action on climate change. Included in a user’s feed will be hints, nudges, challenges, inspirational content and measurable goals that connect personal interests to simple actions that can have sustained impact.
Climate Control Projects has named EarthPercent, as the official charity partner of The Big Climate Thing. EarthPercent is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) organization, originally founded in the UK by Brian Eno, that provides a simple way for artists and the music industry to support those at the forefront of climate action while also reducing music's impact on the planet. The two organizations are working in partnership to create holistic, comprehensive and impactful opportunities for those in music to take bold action toward ending the climate crisis.
In addition, Climate Control Projects has undertaken the mission to establish The Big Climate Lab, a first-of-its-kind innovation studio focused on leveraging extensive research and development to catalyze sector change within the music industry. The Big Climate Lab will collaborate with veterans from the touring and festival industry, research scientists, and sustainability experts from other disciplines to determine a set of transformative goals for the decarbonization of live music.
Climate Control Projects CEO, Kurt Langer says, “The message to our audience is that one doesn’t need to be a scientist or elected official to take action. Our lives are at stake and if we wait for others to solve this, we’re doomed. The good news is that while climate change seems complex, the solutions are quite simple and achievable. We need to reimagine what the world could be, and then align our lifestyles with that vision. Systemic change starts with an individual commitment to embodying our values. From there, we just need to lean into our creativity and love for one another and build community around that ethos. The Big Climate Thing is our way of building that type of community with the artists who are performing and with the audiences who are ready to answer the call. It doesn’t even feel like activism, and yet it’s the most impactful thing we can do.”
Langer was recently a presenter and programmer of the Music Climate Session at Overheated, a 2-day climate symposium launched by Billie Eilish and hosted at London’s O2 Arena during the artist’s multi-date run at the venue. Overheated was presented by Eilish, Support+Feed and REVERB and co-curated by Climate Control Projects.
As the music industry steps up efforts to combat climate change, the central call to action for all music fans is to get off the sidelines and into the game. In partnership with The YEARS Project’s “Inside the Movement” platform, fans can sign up for action notifications at thebigclimatething.com
About Climate Control Projects:
Climate Control Projects was founded in 2020 by a group of music industry veterans and activists. Its mission is to work within popular culture to create awareness, accountability, and action around the issue of climate change. CCP produces content and events that engage mainstream audiences and connect them on a personal level to the climate crisis, leading them to immediately accessible and actionable solutions. The initial slate of projects includes The Big Climate Thing, The Big Climate Lab, and the BigUp mobile app.
For more information, visit thebigclimatething.com
Instagram: @thebigclimatething
Facebook: @thebigclimatething
Twitter: @bigclimatething
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Perry Serpa
CCP Partner and Head of Artist & Media Relations
perry@climatecontrolprojects.com
Tracy Zamot
CCP Head of Publicity
tracy@climatecontrolprojects.com
River Hooks
Publicity Manager
river@climatecontrolprojects.com
Perry Serpa
Climate Control Projects
+1 917-660-4137
perry@climatecontrolprojects.com