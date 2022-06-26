Improving the Playing Field Grants Program delivering for the Legana Tennis Club

26 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Deputy Premier



The Tasmanian Liberal Government recognises the importance of the sport and recreation sector to the Tasmanian community and is supporting all Tasmanians with opportunities to keep active.

I’m very pleased to see Legana Tennis Club has made the most of receiving $50,000 through the 2021-22 Improving the Playing Field Grants Program.

This project will give local tennis players access to two resurfaced existing clay courts, replacement of external and internal fencing on three courts, and the replacement and upgrade of existing court lighting.

It will result in the facilities being more accessible to members of the community through increased availability and decreased maintenance.

The court resurfacing component replaces two existing clay courts with a synthetic surface which will significantly decrease pre- and post- use maintenance while the lighting upgrade will increase the courts’ hours of availability for use.

Legana Tennis Club anticipates a significant increase in membership over the next two years based on recent growth and the improved accessibility of the courts.

The Club has an existing relationship with the St Michaels Association, providing weekly tennis participation opportunities to people with disability.

The Improving the Playing Field Grants Program is assisting sporting clubs and associations to improve facilities across Tasmania, helping to maintain and build participation rates across all sporting codes.

The Program is also providing assistance in supporting the building and construction industry and local jobs

