Slumber Party Hostels expands with their first property on Koh Chang Island

Slumber Party Koh Chang Lonely Beach - Koh Chang

Opens July 2022

KOH CHANG, THAILAND, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, the fourth largest hostel company in the world is further expanding to Koh Chang with a new beachside location.

This will be the first time there has ever been a Slumber Party Hostel on the Island of Koh Chang and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the lockdown officially over, tourists are starting to flood back into the country with travelers and backpackers urging for adventure. Koh Chang is another great location they can finally cross off their bucket list. The island has exciting experiences that await with its white sandy beaches, beautiful waterfalls, endless amounts of beautiful viewpoints and sunsets, delicious seafood and unforgettable rainforests undisturbed due to the mountainous terrain.

Situated on the popular backpacking area of Lonely Beach, Slumber Party Koh Chang is in a prime location for any backpacker. With 164 beds, Slumber Koh Chang is minutes away from tons of bars, restaurants, local shops, surrounding beaches and waterfalls, and it’s easily accessible for any adventure. Slumber Party Koh Chang is also very close Bang Bao Pier, giving easy access to surrounding islands. The property will be renovated with new rooms, an exciting pool party bar, tour desk and amazing vibes.

“Koh Chang Island is a location Collective Hospitality have been eagerly waiting to expand to and now, with excitement, it’s finally open. The demand for hostels around Thailand have increased with a surge in Tourism as COVID travel restrictions have been lifted. We are very pleased to put Koh Chang on the map along with many more locations to come across Asia”. Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Slumber Party Hostels, said.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush in 18 to 35 year old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls and non stop partying. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you adventure hard and party harder. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. For Further information on Slumber Party please visit www.slumberpartyhostels.com or check out @slumberpartyhostels on Instagram. #AdventurehardPARTYHARDER

###

For Media Enquiries, please contact,

Nophadol Doowa

Director of Marketing, Collective Hospitality

nophadol.d@collectivehospitality.com