Ujwal Sharma’s Uzi World Digital Wins Globee® in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards
India-based Leading Digital Marketing firm, Uzi World Digital Named Winner in Golden Bridge AwardsKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzi World Digital announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Uzi World Digital, a winner in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® is the world’s premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.
Uzi World Digital was recognized in the following category - “Startup of the Year” in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. Founded in 2019, Uzi World Digital is a Digital Marketing and PR solutions company based in Kolkata. Having A to Z solutions for all digital marketing needs makes Uzi World Digital extraordinary over the other competing fellow digital agencies. Uzi World Digital has served over a million customers in 27 countries.
Uzi World Digital provides a wide range of marketing-related services, including web design and development, application development, SEO, online advertising, branding, email marketing, social media marketing, digital PR, celebrity Management, and others. They work with customers to develop customized business plans that ensure all of their objectives are achieved. They ensure that working with the firm is always worthwhile by delivering all results with sincerity and integrity.
"It is a great honour for us to get this Startup of the year award by The 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards," stated Ujwal Sharma, the founder, and CEO of Uzi World Digital. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me and joined me on this unforgettable journey."
"Winning a Globee is an honour, and we are honoured to be recognized as an industry player." "A special thanks to the jury members at Globee Awards for selecting Uzi World Digital for this prestigious Award," says Ujwal Sharma, CEO at Uzi World Digital. "Behind this remarkable achievement are our technical advancements and tireless desire to remain client-focused, we feel that this award from Globee Awards validates our commitment to our consumers."
Uzi World Digital is an Award-Winning International Digital Marketing and Digital PR Solutions Company based in Kolkata, India. It was founded by Ujwal Sharma in 2019. Uzi World Digital has been named among the Top 100 Best PR Companies in the world. Uzi World Digital Won the prestigious India Digital Enabler Awards (IDEA 2020) by entrepreneur.com for Best use of Social Media. Uzi World Digital provides a wide range of marketing-related services, including website design and development, application development, SEO, online advertising, branding, email marketing, social media marketing, digital PR, and others. They work with customers to develop customized business plans that ensure all of their goals are achieved. Visit https://uziworlddigital.com/ for more information.
