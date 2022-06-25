DLD Entertainment Brings the Fireworks as Don Romeo Machiavelli Noel’s “Projexxx Babi” Drops on The Fourth Of July
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a stunning collaborative effort unlike any other, built entirely from the ground up by the dedicated players at the forefront of the future of music. Don Romeo Machiavelli Noel and DLD Entertainment LLC have create a groundbreaking statement single to add to their catalog.
DLD Entertainment LLC has teamed up once again with visionary artist Don Romeo Machiavelli Noel & the legendary production of Amps Beats to drop the hottest cut of the summer – “Projexxx Babi,”!
From stylistic bars that are stronger than steel, to next-level vibes that prove this crew of talent is gifted with the ability to create a real futuristic sound designed for the right here & now – the attention to detail from the music to the microphone is straight-up staggering, and complete confirmation that they’ve got the juice required to rock the top spots of playlists worldwide.
Turning that volume all the way UP with a performance that holds absolutely nothing back – “Projexxx Babi” is an audible showcase that reveals the greatness of their collaboration, the true power in their craft, and their unparalleled skills combined.
Armed with uniquely exquisite production & crystal-clear sound on a beat guaranteed to shake the walls – “Projexxx Babi” drips with verbal swagger & undeniably addictive hooks. Unapologetically explicit AF – DLD Entertainment LLC, Amps Beats, and Don Romeo Machiavelli Noel are fully pushing the potential of the Rap game forward on their way straight to #1 this year, bending the entire genre to their will, as they take over 2022 – join’em for the official release of “Projexxx Babi” this July 4th, on every major platform.
Anthony Louis
