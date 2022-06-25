RIDOH Recommends Closing Ninigret Park Beach for Swimming

RHODE ISLAND, June 25 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the freshwater beach at Ninigret Park in Charlestown for swimming because of high bacteria levels. (This advisory does not affect the saltwater swimming areas near Ninigret Park.)

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.