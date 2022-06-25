IAM conducts comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of markets, with hawkers completing antigen tests before opening every day

MACAU, June 25 - In view of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre’s announcement of the local travel histories of the confirmed cases, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has immediately carried out large-scale and comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of multiple markets including the Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, especially the stalls and public facilities where the confirmed cases had been to. Since this outbreak of the pandemic, IAM has strictly required all hawkers in the markets to complete rapid antigen tests before working and be checked by market inspection staff before opening every day. During work, they are required to strictly abide by the guidelines for hygiene and pandemic prevention, and take adequate personal hygiene protection measures to protect the health of themselves and consumers.

IAM has cleaned the markets and the nearby streets during the daily closing hours of the markets, and has increased the frequency of cleaning the public facilities with diluted bleach. All individuals entering the markets are required to wear masks properly, undergo temperature measurement and scan the “Venue Codes”. In addition, IAM regularly cleans the hawker areas and the nearby streets to ensure environmental hygiene.