No Limits Jiu Jitsu Foundation & Ascension Grappling Championship Launch "New Tournament Category” For Blind Grapplers
No Limits Jiu Jitsu Foundation and Ascension Grappling Championships (AGC) have teamed up to launch the visually impaired and blind grapplers category
On the mats, we are all the same with NO LIMITS”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Limits Jiu Jitsu Foundation and Ascension Grappling Championships (AGC) have teamed up to launch a “new tournament category” (visually impaired and blind grapplers) at the upcoming AGC event on October 1st, 2022 in Stamford, Connecticut.
— Angel Adorno, Founding Grappler
To prepare for this milestone event, the Foundation is bringing all the competitors to a centrally located Dojo in New York State one week prior to the competition. There they will be trained daily by legendary BJJ conditioning coach Allen Spindel, of Spinnex Vitality, at the Iron Guard BJJ & Kung Fu Dojo in Pine Bush New York.
Ascension Grappling Championships is the first BJJ tournament promotion to implement a category specifically for the visually impaired. Tournament organizer and AGC co-owner, Jeff Haddad, a former occupational therapist, stated, “We at AGC believe that jiu jitsu is truly for everyone and we are honored to be the first tournament to run this first of its kind category for visually impaired practitioners and we couldn’t be happier to partner with the No Limits Jiu Jitsu Foundation to make that happen.” The No Limits Jiu Jitsu Foundation, which serves the visually impaired and blind, is also assisting the grapplers with associated tournament fees and travel expenses.
No Limits Jiu Jitsu Foundation is a nonprofit organization that relies on tax deductible donations to achieve its goals. Its founders are Brazilian Jiu Jitsu enthusiasts and one of them, Angel Adorno, who is blind, is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu purple belt and 3X medalist in sighted BJJ competitions. Angel will also be competing at the Ascension Grappling Championships at Chelsea Piers in Stamford, CT on October 1st, 2022.
The Ascension Grappling Championship is a jiu jitsu tournament promotion under parent company Ascension Combat LLC. Its owners are all BJJ practitioners and instructors who have travelled the country competing at various tournaments, using what they have learned to design the ultimate BJJ competitor tournament experience.
For the No limits Jiu Jitsu Foundation, the zenith is to be able to financially assist visually impaired, blind, and veterans with disabilities with associated tournament and membership fees. As the name suggests, the foundation looks to have “no limits” on where it can help BJJ grapplers, with a goal of creating memberships throughout the world.
