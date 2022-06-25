CIGA Design Launches Indiegogo Campaign for its Magician-Inspired Watch Series
Watches by CIGA Design have received 17 international design awardsSHENZHEN, CHINA, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning CIGA Design, which specializes in mechanical watches, has launched an Indiegogo campaign in support of its new series of watches with transformative mechanism technology inspired by magicians who dazzle audiences with amazing tricks.
CIGA Design’s mechanical M Series Magician watches have breakthrough construction created to include one inner movement and multiple external cases, leading to three styles in one watch. The flexible mechanical replacement mechanism allows the case to be switched by pressing just two buttons, and this magical mix-and-match design provides wearers with options for various geometric presences on the wrist. The modern mechanical art aesthetics are combined with a precise movement inside.
This design breakthrough changes the single fixed case design used throughout the history of watchmaking and allows wearers to unlock a new, magic-like timepiece.
A zero-curve design showcases a tough and trendy inner container while a new mechanical aesthetic experience is created by a hovering rotating gear instead of a traditional second hand – a revolutionary stylistic visual effect with a movement that is in full view. A super-luminous coating adds a dazzling visual effect when in darkness. The effect for wearers is one of breaking through dimensions and traveling through geometric space and time.
The freedom to have the watch morph and transform into new shapes encourages a new generation of users to explore new identities. It is a cutting-edge timepiece for people who value innovations and prefer being off the beaten path.
Owners can open up a world of imagination on their wrists.
A new hot-stamping process is used to create a unique texture, which is combined with innovative, environment-friendly materials. In addition, there is a magician’s code hidden in the metal words on the front of the outer package. Watch owners can send the code to CIGA Design’s official Facebook account at @CIGADesign. If the code is correct, the owners will receive an extra gift from CIGA Design.
To support the Indiegogo campaign for the M Series Magician watches, visit indiegogo.com/projects/--288138/coming_soon/x/22184624.
CIGA Design’s “Blue Planet” series of watches was the Challenge Watch Prize Winner of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) in 2021 and was the first Chinese watch brand to be awarded the top award in the global watch sector.
CIGA Design was founded by Zhang Jianmin, named one of China’s Top 10 Best Industrial Designers in 2016. As the first original designer wristwatch brand in China, CIGA Design redefines aesthetics at the wrist by incorporating modern mechanical art. It rebuilds wristwatches as a timepiece for the Z generation to express their personality and beliefs through a philosophy that design is the combination of the perceptual and the rational while thinking out of the box.
Jianmin’s CIGA Design watches are designed under the credo of “No Disruption, No Innovation.”
With outstanding original designs, the brand has received 17 international design awards, setting a record for the most for a Chinese wristwatch. It has been the recipient of nine awards out of 13 from the Red Dot Design Awards in the national sector. It is also the sole winner of both the Red Dot Grand Prix and the iF Design Gold Award in the domestic industry. In 2019, CIGA Design was shortlisted for GPHG, which is hailed as the Oscar of watches – an unprecedented honor for Chinese brands. In 2021, the brand was again shortlisted as one of the top three brands in the watch/jewelry category in Germany iF 2017–2021, with Apple and BVLGARI, for its innovative design.
So far, the brand has received investments from JD.com and Xiaomi – two Global 500 companies – and it is the only wristwatch brand ever invested by JD.com. In 2020, CIGA Design sold its products in more than 100 countries and twice broke the sales record in the watch category on the U.S. crowd-funding platform Indiegogo. Today, the brand prides itself in having more than 500,000 loyal followers globally.
Jianmin, the founder of CIGA Design, is a well-known interdisciplinary designer who has worked for the Beijing Olympics, the Shanghai World Expo and Shenzhen Universiade. His works covers architecture, flat designs, products and other disciplines. After 26 years as a designer, his passion for wristwatch mechanics motivated him to build his own designer brand, CIGA Design.
With diligence and originality, he fulfilled his dream and turned his passion into sparks of art. His unique designs showcase his great focus on mechanical art. With Bauhaus’s philosophy in his mind, “form follows function,” he makes artistic mechanical timepieces affordable for anyone, rather than impossible-to-have luxuries.
CIGA Design currently teams up with 10 top designers from nine countries to create its artistic mechanical wristwatches.
