Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake releases the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision:



“DHS will work with our partners across the state to help Wisconsinites understand the implications of this decision. If you have questions about accessing abortion services, please call 414-289-3002 or contact your health care provider.



For the latest information about Wisconsin’s reproductive health services and family planning, please visit DHS website. This website will continue to be updated as more information becomes available."

