Dr. David Samadi has launched Spanish edition of men’s health book, “Hablemos De Hombres”

I aim to continue improving the health and well-being of men living in the Caribbean, Latin American, and South American countries and beyond.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, released his second book on men’s health. “Hablemos De Hombres,” or “Let’s Talk About Men.” Hablemos De Hombres is the Spanish edition/translation of Dr. Samadi’s first book released in 2020, titled “The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness.”
“For years, I’ve done extensive work treating men in the Dominican Republic primarily for prostate cancer and other prostate or urological problems,” explained Dr. Samadi. “I’ve witnessed a dire need for accurate health information amongst these men. By the time I see many of them, their PSA levels are elevated quite high, usually indicating prostate cancer. As a result, men in the Dominican Republic, including men living in other Caribbean and Latin American countries, often forgo seeing a doctor, especially for urological symptoms such as a weak urine stream, pain or burning when urinating, or blood in the urine possibly indicating prostate cancer.”
Dr. Samadi went on to add, “Prostate cancer screening is a critical component of catching this disease at an early stage before it advances or spreads, making it more difficult to treat. That’s what I’m working on changing in this culture. Screening can save Dominican Republic men’s lives. Prostate cancer found early is extremely treatable with a 98-99 percent survival rate, which is incredible and what I want men to know. But the odds of this happening occur when men are screened for prostate cancer beginning at age 40 and yearly from then on.”
In 2014, Dr. Samadi significantly advanced awareness of prostate cancer and prostate cancer treatment in this region by opening the Samadi HOMS Robotic Institute at the Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago in the Dominican Republic. This institute is the first of its kind in the Caribbean, credited to the extensive help of former President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic and Dr. Rafael Sanchez Espanol, CEO and President of HOMS Hospital. Their vision has also made it possible for more education, research, and robotic surgery technology in the Dominican Republic.
“I want to emphasize that robotic surgery helps save men’s lives from prostate cancer and preserves the quality of men’s sexual functioning and urinary incontinence. Two quality of life issues men deeply care about” exclaimed Dr. Samadi.
Now, having a Spanish book available to men - and women - helps further advance educational efforts addressing men’s health and prostate cancer in this area of the world.
Dr. Samadi’s Spanish edition book covers the same content as his first book for men’s health. This comprehensive guide covers prostate health and prostate cancer but also includes advice on improved sexual functioning, an in-depth look at urinary issues affecting the penis and bladder, practical advice on sleep and stress, exercise tips, nutritional guidelines for men, and has a two-week menu plan with simple, delicious recipes.
“There is still much work,” said Dr. Samadi. “My goal is to continue improving the health and wellbeing of men in the Caribbean, Latin American, and South American countries and beyond. Offering a men’s health book in Spanish is one way to advance and inspire this goal long-term.”
