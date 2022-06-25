25 June 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for the Environment



The annual ‘Burn Brighter this Winter’ campaign is providing easy-to-follow advice about how wood heaters can be operated to reduce smoke emissions.

The health and safety of Tasmanians is our Government’s number one priority and reducing excessive smoke in the environment will help to ease any harmful impacts on those with existing health conditions such as asthma.

Tasmanians who use wood heaters to keep their homes warm during the cold winter months should follow these steps to Burn Brighter this Winter:

Always burn with a flame - don’t let your fire smoulder

After loading wood, open the air control and burn your fire on high for 20 minutes, especially before going to bed

Only burn dry, seasoned wood or wood products

Ensure your flue is clean

A well-maintained heater or fireplace should produce little visible smoke when a fire is burning well.

Burning without a flame or smouldering causes excessive smoke which can be trapped by cold air and linger in the air around our homes and neighbourhoods.

Using your wood heater more efficiently will give you more heat and send less smoke out into your local area.

Further information can be found on the EPA’s website at www.epa.tas.gov.au/burn-brighter

