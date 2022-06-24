Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,790 in the last 365 days.

Two yearling moose captured and removed from Pocatello

At approximately 10 am on Thursday, June 23, Idaho Department of Fish and Game received reports of two moose in the vicinity of Mountain View Cemetery on the south end of 5th Avenue in Pocatello. 

Idaho Fish and Game personnel responded and were able to dart and transport the two moose to a more remote location in the region.  Both moose were yearling females and appeared to be in good condition.  It is not known if the moose were twins or simply traveling together, but yearling moose are often “kicked out” by the mothers this time of year as new calves are born.

Moose are quite often seen in the open spaces and benches to the west and south of Pocatello. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic.  Moose can be defensive if people approach them, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists.  Fish and Game cautions the public to always give wildlife their space to avoid potentially dangerous encounters.  Never attempt to approach, corral, or herd moose observed in town.  Instead, contact Idaho Fish and Game for assistance.

Thursday’s moose report was the second in Pocatello this week.  Fish and Game responded to a moose call in a neighborhood on the west bench two days earlier.  In that case, the moose had already retreated to the open habitat situated behind the neighborhood by the time Fish and Game personnel arrived.

VIDEO:  Fish and Game staff relocate two yearling moose in Pocatello. - YouTube

 

You just read:

Two yearling moose captured and removed from Pocatello

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.