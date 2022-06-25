Play to Earn Mobile Strategy TCG Kingdom Hunter Concludes Closed Beta
Kingdom Hunter Closed Beta Concludes, Grand AirDrop Event Begins!SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedFox Games, a global online game publisher providing services in North America, South America, and Europe since 2015, has concluded a large-scale Closed Beta Test (CBT) from June 15th to the 22nd before the official launch of Kingdom Hunter. RedFox Games is one of the frontrunners in the South American MMORPG market, previously publishing the popular game Black Desert Online.
In the closed beta for Kingdom Hunter, 3,000 users were selected out of 10,000 applicants from around the world. Initially, 1,000 users were expected to participate in the CBT, however, the number was expanded to 3,000 due to the exceeding number of the applicants.
After the completion of the Closed Beta, more than 95% of users who participated in the survey recommended the game and evaluated it as an exciting game to play along with friends. In particular, users gave high scores to the aspects of Hero collection, level-up and unlocking skills, strategic competition with other players, dynamic battles on a huge world map, and the various exploration activities.
Many positive reviews from users are predicting the success of Kingdom Hunter. A RedFox Games official said, "We are very pleased to see that users have clearly recognized the strengths of Kingdom Hunter including the exquisite combination of strategy and TCG, balanced balance, and rich and unique game system. Our staff will focus on emphasizing the core features to maximize the game’s enjoyment.”
In the world of Kingdom Hunter, players will become the Lord of their own Kingdom, commanding an army of unique Heroes with over 140 skills, in an effort to conquer the continent of Ethera. Improve the economy and military strength of your Kingdom by upgrading your structures and deploying your Heroes to explore ancient ruins, gather resources, and defeat your enemies!
Producer Lee Jeong-dae, who created Legionz: Battle for the Throne, has infused this new game with the unique DNA of his previous work, with upgraded mechanics and intuitive strategy.
Kingdom Hunter, which was onboarded on the WeMix platform of WeMade, a leading P2E game company, launched a Lord Coin AirDrop event on June 20th, and the number of event participants has increased significantly since it was announced. Among the users who have participated in the event, 1,000 Lord Coins will be paid out to the top 100 qualifiers, and a maximum of 2 Lord Coins will be paid to a total of 100,000 raffle winners.
Pre-registered players will receive $100 USD worth of in-game items and Runestones that can be traded for the new in-game token, Lord Coin! In addition, a friend invitation event will be held, where ‘Lord Coin’ rewards are paid to the recommender when their friends complete the Kingdom Hunter pre-registration.
You can participate in the pre-registration by signing up on the official Kingdom Hunter website (www.playredfox.com/kingdomhunter), and you will receive additional rewards if you complete the pre-order via Google Play and the Apple App Store.
RedFox Games is preparing to launch a worldwide service, based on years of global online game publishing experience and know-how in South America, North America, Europe, and other nations.
