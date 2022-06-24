Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,787 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor McKee on the Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision

RHODE ISLAND, June 24 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement on the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case:

"Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for almost 50 years. Today's Supreme Court ruling is a travesty, full stop.

Here in Rhode Island, we will always support a woman's right to choose. Despite today's ruling, Rhode Islanders still have the right to access abortion health care services in our state thanks to the General Assembly codifying these protections into law – but all people should have the ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions, no matter where they live.

Make no mistake about it: today's Supreme Court decision will not stop abortions. It will only make them less safe. It's time for Congress to act and support a woman's right to choose, just like Rhode Island has done."

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor McKee on the Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.